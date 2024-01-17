Advertisers & Agencies Frustrated With Lack Of Google Ads Support

Advertisers and agencies seem beyond frustrated by the lack of support from the Google Ads support team. Nicola Agius covered it incredibly well, she said, "Google Ads customer service has plummeted to an unacceptable all-time low, according to search marketers."

Read her piece, it was really well done and addresses many of the issues and Google's response to the issue. Nicola also posted on X, "My inbox has been inundated with stories about Google reps – if you have a Google Ads account, I imagine you know what I'm talking about! So I decided to ask Google what on Earth is going on..."

Despite this, reports came yesterday first from Business Insider, but now everyone is covering it, that Google is laying off hundreds of employees in its ad-sales team. I guess, despite these concerns, Google will still cut back on human ad support.

Menachem Ani posted about it on X as well, saying "Google's support has deteriorated since Covid started. I truly hope that Google hears us and implements better support for advertisers and agencies."

He listed these three concerns:

  1. Agency reps are still amazing, but their hands are tied regarding what they can do to help.
  2. Phone/Chat/Email support is almost non-existent at this stage. Each time we open a ticket, it just gets sent in circles.
  3. Teleperformance and other third-party contractors do not understand Google Ads strategy.

How has your experience been with Google Ads of late?

