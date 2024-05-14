Google Ads To Change Functionality For Suspended Accounts

May 14, 2024 - 7:11 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Sad Google Robot With Suspenders

Google announced and emailed advertisers that they are changing the functionality of Google Ads accounts that are suspended. These changes go into effect in June 2024 and will limited what suspended accounts can do in Google Ads.

Google explained, "Google will limit the functionality of suspended accounts." The limitations are as follows:

  • Billing options: Make a payment, download tax documents, add a payment method
  • Account settings: Cancel account and claim refunds
  • Appeals and verification: Appeal a suspension, complete advertiser verification
  • Security Settings: Update security settings within the Google Ads account
  • Navigate to any page on their Google ads account
  • Read information and download associated reports from their Google ads account

Google added that "all other actions will be disabled in the suspended account."

Anthony Higman shared a screenshot of an email he received from Google Ads on X:

Google posted more details on Google Ads account suspensions over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement &amp; Pichai On Search Quality - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2024

May 14, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Confirms Deindexing Vast Amounts Of URLs In February 2024

May 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google's Buckle Up Comment On Search 6 Months Later

May 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Read Your Feedback On Search Quality & Changes May Come

May 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Automated Action Viewer In Search Console Might Happen?

May 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tried To Steal OpenAI's Thunder 45 Minutes Prior To OpenAI's GPT-4o Announcement

May 14, 2024 - 7:19 am
Previous Story: Googler Makes May 4th Food?
Next Story: Google Tried To Steal OpenAI's Thunder 45 Minutes Prior To OpenAI's GPT-4o Announcement

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.