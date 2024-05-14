Google announced and emailed advertisers that they are changing the functionality of Google Ads accounts that are suspended. These changes go into effect in June 2024 and will limited what suspended accounts can do in Google Ads.

Google explained, "Google will limit the functionality of suspended accounts." The limitations are as follows:

Billing options: Make a payment, download tax documents, add a payment method

Account settings: Cancel account and claim refunds

Appeals and verification: Appeal a suspension, complete advertiser verification

Security Settings: Update security settings within the Google Ads account

Navigate to any page on their Google ads account

Read information and download associated reports from their Google ads account

Google added that "all other actions will be disabled in the suspended account."

Anthony Higman shared a screenshot of an email he received from Google Ads on X:

Google posted more details on Google Ads account suspensions over here.

Forum discussion at X.