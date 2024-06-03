PSA: Google Doesn't Take Direct Action Over Violations Submitted Via Spam Reports

As a reminder, Google has reiterated that when Google receives a search spam report, it does not take direct action against the violation or violating site. Instead, Google uses that feedback to its spam detection systems that hopefully will take action algorithmically in the future against the violation.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, reiterated that on X by saying, "The page that lists the form says clearly -- *in public* -- that we don't use the reports to take specific action on pages." The page says:

While Google does not use these reports to take direct action against violations, these reports still play a significant role in helping us understand how to improve our spam detection systems that protect our search results.

Danny Sullivan said he will try to get this statement added to this page as well. "I'll see about getting that type of wording added to the spam report form itself, in case people go to that directly," he wrote.

