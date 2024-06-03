As a reminder, Google has reiterated that when Google receives a search spam report, it does not take direct action against the violation or violating site. Instead, Google uses that feedback to its spam detection systems that hopefully will take action algorithmically in the future against the violation.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, reiterated that on X by saying, "The page that lists the form says clearly -- *in public* -- that we don't use the reports to take specific action on pages." The page says:

While Google does not use these reports to take direct action against violations, these reports still play a significant role in helping us understand how to improve our spam detection systems that protect our search results.

Danny Sullivan said he will try to get this statement added to this page as well. "I'll see about getting that type of wording added to the spam report form itself, in case people go to that directly," he wrote.

Here are the posts related to this statement, so you see the context:

Last year, we introduced an updated spam reporting form where people could select specific issues when reporting. There was a *public blog post* about it: https://t.co/sU8HKQ1skY



The page that lists the form says clearly -- *in public* -- that we don't use the reports to take… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 30, 2024

Forum discussion at X.