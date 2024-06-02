June 1st Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility

Google has been super volatile over the past several weeks and now I am seeing even more volatility touch down on the first day of June, this past Saturday. It actually was a pretty heated weekend, with many of the tools showing extreme volatility and the chatter within the SEO community was unusually high for a weekend.

I do find it weird that Google has not said much about the volatility but at the same time, Google does not comment about all the volatility we report. In fact, Google rarely comments about the Google update volatility we report here.

Previous Recent Google Volatility

Here is the recent Google Search ranking volatility we reported on. The most recent was on Memorial Day weekend, then we had around May 22nd, May 16th, May 9th, May 3rd and April 25th. Before that the March 2024 core update started on March 5th and ended on April 19th, 45 days later.

SEO Chatter

The SEO chatter has been heated both at WebmasterWorld and the comments here. Here is some of that chatter:

My global site's traffic sources all seem to be normal however Friday had 129.8% and so far today after 18 hours 158.8%, a flying start to June!

Weak traffic today.

And another day with almost unmeasurable Google traffic. So it seems to be like this every Saturday now.

My Friday tracking is 20% high, what is not a normal trend, but still no orders, very little inquiries...

Notice some big movements for the past 24 hours. Semrush Sensors confirmed it.

Excited, I immediately checked the SERPs.

Even more spam now. Forums + PDF upload spams. Traffic is horrible and zero conversions today. And it just so happens that this crazy fluctuation happened on the 1st of June - the final month of Q2.

same. They are tripling down on whatever it is they are doing. It's depressing.

For sure. The wild ride continues forever.

Continuously more parasite spam is ranking everywhere,

They are doing the polar opposite of what they said they are going to do.

The worst parasite spam SERPs I usually checked finally moved, but they moved towards even more spam.

Traffic is extremely low, even from my reddit "experiments" there's hardly any traffic.

Google Tracking Tools

As you can see, most of these tools have been super heated and showing a lot of Google ranking volatility over the past week.

Semrush:

Semrush

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Mozcast:

Mozcast

SERPmetrics:

Serpmetrics

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Mangools:

Mangools

Wincher:

Wincher

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Algoroo:

Algoroo

It really has been a volatile several weeks with the Google Search results.

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

