Bing Autosuggest Adds Rich Cards, Images & More Search Features

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Cards Transparent

Bing Search has updated its autosuggest (auto complete) search bar to include rich entity cards and popular follow-on searches directly in the suggestion pane. Jordi Ribas, the Head of Search at Microsoft said on X, "The large images with additional context help users easily jump to their intended topic with less typing.

Here is a screenshot of this feature in Bing Search for Microsoft's CEO:

Bing Search Autosuggest Rich

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing Search Autosuggest Rich

Jordi also said the Microsoft Bing team worked to reduce latency of this feature.

I am honestly surprised this is new, I feel like I have seen Bing testing this (maybe I wrote about it).

Google has been doing this for a long time:

Google Autocomplete Rich

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 15, 2024

Nov 15, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November 2024 Core Update, AI Overview Hyperlinks, SEO, Ads, AdSense & More

Nov 15, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Search For Products Nearby Carousel

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

iPhone Gets Native Google Gemini App

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Chrome To Spotlight Merchant Center Promotions

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search AI Sales Assistant

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Roller Skating with Juggling Pins Around Google
Next Story: Google Search AI Sales Assistant

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.