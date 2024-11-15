Bing Search has updated its autosuggest (auto complete) search bar to include rich entity cards and popular follow-on searches directly in the suggestion pane. Jordi Ribas, the Head of Search at Microsoft said on X, "The large images with additional context help users easily jump to their intended topic with less typing.

Here is a screenshot of this feature in Bing Search for Microsoft's CEO:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Jordi also said the Microsoft Bing team worked to reduce latency of this feature.

I am honestly surprised this is new, I feel like I have seen Bing testing this (maybe I wrote about it).

Google has been doing this for a long time:

Forum discussion at X.