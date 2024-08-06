Google Search Console Recommendations (Experimental)

Aug 6, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Reporting

Google Search Console is rolling out a new recommendations feature where Google will show you site improvement recommendations. These recommendations are based on the data in Search Console and aim to help improve your site's performance on Google Search.

Google wrote, "We are excited to announce Search Console recommendations, a new feature that provides websites with optimization opportunities and suggests actions they can take to improve their presence on Google Search."

Here is what it looks like:

Google Search Console Recommendations

Note that this is an experimental feature and you might not see it for two reasons:

(1) Google has no recommendations for your site (maybe you do perfect SEO).

(2) It has not yet rolled out to your site yet.

Google explained, "This is still an experimental feature, and not all sites will have recommendations at this stage, we'll be rolling out this feature slowly over the coming months." So it might take months for you to see it. And even when it is fully active, even "after complete rollout, we'll only provide recommendations when we have a recommendation available for your website," Google added. So far very few people see this yet in their Search Console account.

The Recommendations would be seen in the Overview section of the Google Search Console dashboard.

Google also said that the recommendations are updated on a regular basis, so if you see one today, you might not see it tomorrow. If you don't see one today, you might see a new one tomorrow.

Just because Google shows a recommendation, it does not mean you need to take action on it. You, as the site owner or SEO expert might know better.

Google said these are the types of recommendations you might see:

  • Issues (something that could be fixed)
  • Opportunities (something that could improve your traffic)
  • Configuration (something that could make your work easier)

The recommendations "can help you prioritize your search optimization efforts, such as using structured data to help Google understand your content, adding sitemaps, and checking out trending queries and pages," Google wrote.

John Mueller of Google was asked how this may help those sites hit by the helpful content update in September. He wrote on LinkedIn, "no, these sites are not treated in any special way here (neither more nor fewer suggestions). It's very early days with this feature, some of the automatic recommendations will be shaky or even bad (hopefully very few though), but I wouldn't want to exclude any site that's having a hard time finding their footing."

John also said he does not expect these recommendations to replace the current Search Console alerts, John wrote, " I don't expect these to go away, but I'd like to have them be a bit smarter. The problem with "1 out of 150291 pages" is that you might really care about that particular one, and it's hard for us to know. We could guess better perhaps."

Of course, the big joke is are these recommendations going to be as "useful" as the recommendations you see in Google Ads or AdSense.

Thanks Daniel Waisberg!

Here is one user that sees it but most do not:

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Apple App Store

Document: Apple Maintains A Search Index Of Billions Of Websites

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Call Data Gone From Performance Report

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Test: Call Extensions With Advertiser Name

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Transition Smart Campaigns To Performance Max

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Featured Options Search Interface

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 6, 2024

Aug 6, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: SEO Scam Where You Pay Google To Fix Your Search Rankings
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up After DOJ Monopoly Ruling

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.