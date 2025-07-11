Google is testing a zoom effect when you place your mouse cursor over the images in the search result snippets. Normally, these images do not move but in this test, Google is using this zoom feature to give the results a bit more dimension.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple of screen videos of this in action on X - here is a GIF of one of those in action:

Here are more videos:

Noticing a new change in Google Images 👇

Now when you hover over an image, it zooms in slightly — this wasn’t happening earlier. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/q4VorVYQHY — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 18, 2025

I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.