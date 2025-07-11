Google Tests Zoom Effect In On Images Within Search Results

Jul 11, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Logo Motion Zoom

Google is testing a zoom effect when you place your mouse cursor over the images in the search result snippets. Normally, these images do not move but in this test, Google is using this zoom feature to give the results a bit more dimension.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple of screen videos of this in action on X - here is a GIF of one of those in action:

Google Search Results Images Zoom Effect

Here are more videos:

I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Recoveries With Core Update, AI Mode Expands, Hidden Ad Terms & Fewer Ad Clicks

Jul 11, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Local & Business Profiles Drops June 25th - Reporting Glitch?

Jul 11, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Zoom Effect In On Images Within Search Results

Jul 11, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Image Box Tests Explore Image & Visual Search Buttons

Jul 11, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Tests Delivery Truck Icon In Search Ads

Jul 11, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Local Pack With See More Button At Top

Jul 11, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Bing Search Image Box Tests Explore Image & Visual Search Buttons
Next Story: Google Local & Business Profiles Drops June 25th - Reporting Glitch?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.