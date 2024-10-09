Late last night, the Department of Justice indicated that it was considering a possible breakup of Google as an antitrust remedy to its monopoly ruling. Of course, Google will appeal this decision, which will have this stuck in courts for years. A break up is probably the most strict outcomes of this ruling that anyone expected.

You can read the 32 page document from the DOJ issued last night over here.

Just to be clear, this is NOT the ruling but just the early intent from the DOJ. Judge Amit Mehta said he’ll aim to rule on the remedies by August 2025 and then it can sit in an appeal state for years beyond that.

What is proposed is not just a breakup which would split off Chrome, Android and "many other things," but also:

Google make available to competitors its data within its search index and models

Google to make available its AI-assisted search features

Google to make available its ad ranking data

Privacy regulations about retaining its data

Limitations on its partnership deals with Apple and others

and more...

CNBC reported:

The Department of Justice late Tuesday made recommendations for Google’s search engine business practices, indicating that it was considering a possible breakup of the tech giant as an antitrust remedy. The remedies necessary to “prevent and restrain monopoly maintenance could include contract requirements and prohibitions; non-discrimination product requirements; data and interoperability requirements; and structural requirements,” the department said in a filing. The DOJ also said it was “considering behavioral and structural remedies that would prevent Google from using products such as Chrome, Play, and Android to advantage Google search and Google search-related products and features — including emerging search access points and features, such as artificial intelligence — over rivals or new entrants.”

Google of course responded saying this is a radical and sweeping proposal that will hurt the industry. Google wrote in part:

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) today shared a broad outline of radical changes it may demand as part of its lawsuit over how we distribute Search. This is the start of a long process and we will respond in detail to the DOJ's ultimate proposals as we make our case in court next year. However, we are concerned the DOJ is already signaling requests that go far beyond the specific legal issues in this case. This case is about a set of search distribution contracts. Rather than focus on that, the government seems to be pursuing a sweeping agenda that will impact numerous industries and products, with significant unintended consequences for consumers, businesses, and American competitiveness. The DOJ’s outline also comes at a time when competition in how people find information is blooming, with all sorts of new entrants emerging and new technologies like AI transforming the industry.

It goes on and on, as do all the coverage on this news - here are some of those headlines:

I posted about this late last night and the reaction from the community is as expected:

I guess click through to read some of it but in short there is:

Good, Google deserves it.

Government stinks, what are they doing.

What will happen to my Google products.

This is a bluff, Google will be fine and buy everyone off.

This is the end of Google.

I honestly have no idea and I hate covering legal news.

