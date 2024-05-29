There have been a number of complaints that when you search for a query and the site name, Google doesn't always show results from the site you mentioned in the query. But Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said the Google Search team is working on adjusting that so the site mentioned in the query is surfaced higher in the search results.

Danny Sullivan said last night on X, "We've seen some reports where adding a site's name along with a query isn't surfacing content from the site as would be reasonably expected, and we're looking to improve things on that." He then added, "Like I said here, it's something we should do a better job on generally, and we are looking at it actively."

Here is one example from Wendy Graham of Moral Fibres of her site not showing up when you mention the site name:

Here are those posts:

We've seen some reports where adding a site's name along with a query isn't surfacing content from the site as would be reasonably expected, and we're looking to improve things on that. Like I said here, it's something we should do a better job on generally, and we are looking at… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 28, 2024

I agree also. If someone is seeking a particular site by adding the site's name, we should generally show content from that site (even if it's not a formal site: query). We should be doing a better job in some of these cases; I'll flag this to the ranking team. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 17, 2024

Now we wait to see if it does get better or not.

Of course, a site command would work but most searchers have no clue that there is a site command.

We mentioned this a couple of weeks ago, when I wrote how Google "says" it wants to surface helpful content from the heart.

