It's been about a week since the superheated and bursting Google Search ranking volatility, and since then, it did happen to calm down a bit, at least relatively speaking. But now I am seeing the Google search ranking volatility heat up again.

Yep, I am seeing signs of yet another Google Search update, again, unconfirmed, as we await the expected core update in the still coming weeks. Again, all of this volatility might be Google testing.

As a reminder, we had that bursting Google volatility around July 31st, the previous two weeks have been incredibly volatile and also July 23rd, then before that was July 18th and then July 9th we saw big movement from Google Search.

Maybe Google is grumpy about the DOJ monopoly ruling - maybe Google will hit us all hard with this next core update sooner than expected. :-P

Below are what the third-party tracking tools are showing and some of the chatter from within the SEO community about the recent Google ranking volatility.

Google Rank Tracking Volatility Tools

Let's start with what the tools are showing and most are showing big movement:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPmetrics:

SERPstat:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Mozcast:

Data For SEO:

So are you can see, some really intense volatility is being reported on top of the current high level of volatility.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter over the past 24-hours from the SEO community here and at WebmasterWorld:

Today traffic was down totally...

Rankings are still extremely volatile. Traffic patterns are changing day by day. I have never seen anything this inconsistent.

Google is totally broken now. It's difficult to search for what you're looking for. Aw google, please bring back SERP like in 2022.

No. It's simply the new reality with Google's also keeping themselves up-to-date automatically (mostly by using AI). This means: high volatility forever!

Just another day. Extreme shifts are the norm now. It is a direct result of them using AI. Also why it seems so random how things rank and how rankings change. Randomness is just part of AI and how it evaluates things. Huge ranges.

Glenn ran his HCU sites, sadly, no recoveries yet:

Just ran the visibility numbers for 380+ sites heavily impacted by the Sep HCU(X) to see if any were impacted positively by the recent volatility. Nope. None have bounced back. A few have seen some upticks here and there over the past few months, but overall, most are still down… pic.twitter.com/doTpLHW00a — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 6, 2024

What are all you seeing over the past day or so?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.