A few months ago, Google Search Console added the ability to control your Google Merchant Center and product shipping and return policies. Well, it seems like Google will be removing that feature from Search Console and tell those looking for it to go to Google Merchant Center.

I honestly felt it was a weird place to control these settings but hey, it looks like Google may be removing this option from Search Console. It is just unusual that Google would add and remove a Search Console feature in less than six-months.

Jason Laz posted a screenshot of Google Search Console saying, "this setting will disappear in 30 days." That you also need to manage this in Merchant Center.

Here is that screenshot he posted on X:

Do you see this?

