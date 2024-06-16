Happy Father's Day - it looks like we are seeing some pretty significant ranking fluctuations and volatility within the Google Search results over the past day or so. Yep, yet another big Google weekend update of sorts - of course - not confirmed by Google.

I am seeing a huge spike in chatter from SEOs here where these SEOs are seeing big ranking changes for the keywords they track in Google Search. The tools; some of them have never been this heated but most of the tools have not yet picked up on the volatility - I do wonder what they will show tomorrow.

Like I said, yet another weekend update, because we had weekend Google Search ranking updates or volatility over the past several weekends now. We had one last weekend, June 8th. We also had unconfirmed updates on June 5th and then on the weekend, June 1st. That was followed by the Memorial Day weekend, then we had around May 22nd, May 16th, May 9th, May 3rd and April 25th. Before that the March 2024 core update started on March 5th and ended on April 19th, 45 days later.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the early chatter at WebmasterWorld and comments here:

USA traffic is dying again...last two days way down the entire day, and then suddenly surges at the end of the day to break even. I hardly think that is a real traffic pattern, and the complete lack of any new sales inquiries this week proves it. My last actual sale was three weeks ago. That is impossibly bad...I am beginning to think that everyone has stopped spending completely in expectation of a recession. Are people seeing a decline in sales from other (non-Google) channels? I don't sell via amazon and other sources.

I'm seeing more and more sites that are stopping or being updated very rarely than before. Some have been abandoned for months now. The once precise SERPs are now replaced with sites with the most generic results possible and with forums everywhere or short superficial guides written by brands. I've noticed that Bing is also going the Google route, I've done some searches with completely wrong results. I don't know what's going on, but it looks like there's an intention to destroy the web.

Something has definitely happened in the past 24 hours. More rank drops. Seems like Google is going for the kill.

+Traffic drop...Unimaginable Traffic drop...expected it to hit 0 within a week but it seems max 3-4 days is enough for that.

So again I'm seeing garbage in Google search results. Paid for articles on major news site ranking on top, then some more high DR sites abusing the high DR only to rank high, then sites that don't load at all, sites that don't have the product listed at all, ..ebay, amazon.. an that on top of 4 ADS at the beginning.

Same in almost every niche Added spam links in my niche

are you all ready for a big shuffle for Father's day? Seems Google has already started it in my niche. We had a few quiet days.

massive drop infact...im disheartened that traffic will touch 0 in 5-6 days...im not sure whether there r others like me who r experiencing such massive traffic drops approx 50-100 daily traffic drop

I think it is super early but I suspect a lot of the tools to match with this chatter tomorrow - I guess...

Google Tracking Tools

Some of these tools, like Accuranker, have not been this heated in a very long time. Some tools are still not showing the volatility yet but maybe they will tomorrow?

Accuranker:

Algoroo:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

SERPmetrics:

Mangools:

Wincher:

SERPstat:

Cognitive SEO:

I'll try to come back later today and tomorrow to update these screenshots with more recent data.

What are you all noticing over the Father's Day weekend?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.