Sep 10, 2024
Apple Visual Intelligence Man

Apple had its big event yesterday, and during the iPhone talk, they announced Apple Visual Intelligence. Where you can take photos of anything, and it will use Apple Intelligence for local search, shopping, homework help, and more.

Apple is using Google, ChatGPT and I think maybe Yelp and OpenTable with Apple Maps for these integrations. And yes, this looks a lot like Google Lens...

This part of the talk starts at around the 57 minute mark but let me share screenshots of this.

Here is a man taking a photo of a restaurant's entrance to learn more about the restaurant - I think on Yelp and OpenTable?

Apple Visual Intelligence Camera Local

Here are the results:

Apple Visual Intelligence Camera Local2

Then this one is taking a photo of a bike, to search Google for that product and pricing:

Apple Visual Intelligence Camera Google Shopping

The results look tailored:

Apple Visual Intelligence Camera Google Shopping 2

And then getting help with homework using ChatGPT:

Apple Visual Intelligence Camera Chatgpt

Here is the video embed at the start time, if you want to watch:

So Apple is implementing AI as tools, essentially as integrated apps.

Thoughts?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Apple Visual Intelligence - Local, Shopping & More

