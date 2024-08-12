Google Search Listing srsltid URL Parameters From Merchant Center

Aug 12, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Code

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been an increase in complaints around Google Search listing URLs with the srsltid URL parameter tagged along to the URL, as the canonical URL in Google Search. In fact, Google matches on hundreds of thousands of these URLs now and does serve them in the search results under that parameter.

Kevin on X asked me about this on August 5th, "Why do some of my clients see the Google Merchant Parameter ( ?srsltid=) in their organic search results for blogs?"

Serhii Koksharov wrote this up on his blog documenting the issue in more detail.

He said if you do a [inurl:srsltid -intext:srsltid] Google Search, you will find hundreds of thousands of examples. After you do that, then you can just search for the title of any of those listings to see if Google actually does serve the page and list the page's URL with the srsltid parameter. And Google does.

Here are some examples:

Google Search Srsltid Parameter

Now, this is all part of the Google Analytics and Merchant Center integration where "The srsltid parameter is appended to links generated by Google Merchant Center in organic shopping results (e.g., www.example.com?srsltid=123xyz)." It was added back in February 2022.

There are a number of complaints about this on Reddit and Google Analytics Forums. Brodie Clark also posted about the issue on LinkedIn a couple of weeks ago. Brodie wrote, "If you see some ususual looking URLs ranking for your site or appearing in your rank tracking reports, you now know why. This feels unintentional, so will likely be fixed soon by Google." It is not fixed yet.

Serhii Koksharov add, "If you’ll notice srsltid in your urls, don’t worry. It’s common problem now. But make sure you are using canonicals tags on your website to avoid appearing duplicates."

I did ping Google about this but I have yet to hear back.

Forum discussion at X, LinkedIn, Reddit and Google Analytics Forums.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 12, 2024

Aug 12, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Report: Google Sending More Discover Traffic But Less Search Traffic To Publishers

Aug 12, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Won't Pause Keywords In Paused Campaigns Or Ad Groups

Aug 12, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search To Get Better At URL Parameter Handling?

Aug 12, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Effingo - Insane Transfer Speeds Used By Google Search

Aug 12, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Listing srsltid URL Parameters From Merchant Center

Aug 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google San Francisco Sign Over Oakland Bay Bridge
Next Story: Google Effingo - Insane Transfer Speeds Used By Google Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.