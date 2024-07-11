Google Expands Translated Search Results To More Languages

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Translate

Google is now showing the translated search results feature in more languages, adding Arabic, Gujarati, Korean, Persian, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese to the list of now 21 languages.

Translated results is not new, but more people are seeing it now, due to more languages now being supported.

Here is what they can look like:

Google Translated Results

In fact, it was pointed out to me that more are seeing it now just the other day:

Google confirmed it added more languages last night saying they "Updated the translated results documentation to include the following languages: Arabic, Gujarati, Korean, Persian, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese."

The full list now includes; "Arabic, Bengali, English, French, German, Gujarati, Hindi, Indonesian, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Marathi, Persian, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese."

In 2021, Google made a help document for translated results. In May 2022, Google added translated results to Google Search Console's performance report, to track them. then in 2023, Google added which languages were supported. We also saw some UI variations for translated results.

So no, it is not new, but it is new to some languages.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2024

Jul 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests People Also Browsed Carousel

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads: Double Row Carousel Shopping Search Ads

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Consumer Alerts Document

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Tests Thin Video Snippets

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: SEO Feedback On The Last Core Update Was Really Helpful

Jul 11, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Math Competition
Next Story: Google: SEO Feedback On The Last Core Update Was Really Helpful

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.