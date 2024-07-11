Google is now showing the translated search results feature in more languages, adding Arabic, Gujarati, Korean, Persian, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese to the list of now 21 languages.

Translated results is not new, but more people are seeing it now, due to more languages now being supported.

Here is what they can look like:

In fact, it was pointed out to me that more are seeing it now just the other day:

Google confirmed it added more languages last night saying they "Updated the translated results documentation to include the following languages: Arabic, Gujarati, Korean, Persian, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese."

The full list now includes; "Arabic, Bengali, English, French, German, Gujarati, Hindi, Indonesian, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Marathi, Persian, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese."

In 2021, Google made a help document for translated results. In May 2022, Google added translated results to Google Search Console's performance report, to track them. then in 2023, Google added which languages were supported. We also saw some UI variations for translated results.

So no, it is not new, but it is new to some languages.

