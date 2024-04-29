Google AI Writing Some Search Knowledge Panels

Apr 29, 2024
Google

Google has for a long time used AI to write some knowledge panels. But now Google is labeling some of these AI written knowledge panels with "Al overviews are experimental" as a disclaimer. This may show up for both SGE and non-SGE results, I believe.

Johannes Beus at Sistrix posted about this, sharing this screenshot:

Google Knowledge Panel Ai

You can see that one shows the AI written section and one does not. I tried it myself logged in to SGE and it did not give me the AI written knowledge panel:

Google Sge Knowledge Panel

That being said, I do feel like I've seen this before but I was not able to find my coverage of it, so I figured I'd schedule a story on this while I was offline. We covered this related to AI overviews before - so it might be similar or the same.

Johannes wrote, "Since Tuesday we have seen that Google is now placing AI-generated summaries within several knowledge panels." He added, "the new version – the Google-AI created explanatory text based on Wikipedia, as well as three other sources. At the end of the box is a disclaimer that this content was made with AI."

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

