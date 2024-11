Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

In August, Google introduced Google Search Console recommendations but it slowly rolled it out to more and more users over time. Now, Google has fully rolled it out and if Google has Search Console recommendations for your sites, then Google will show it on the home page of the dashboard.

Google wrote on LinkedIn and X, "We're happy to let you know that Recommendations are now available to everyone! Note that you'll see them only if we have a recommendation available for your website."

Again, this does not mean you will see the Google Search Console recommendations. Google just might not have recommendations. I checked several Google Search Console properties and only saw recommendations for a couple of them.

Here is what I see for this site:

Here is a different one:

Google explained when it first was announced that, even "after complete rollout, we'll only provide recommendations when we have a recommendation available for your website," Google added.

Google said these are the types of recommendations you might see:

Issues (something that could be fixed)

Opportunities (something that could improve your traffic)

Configuration (something that could make your work easier)

The recommendations "can help you prioritize your search optimization efforts, such as using structured data to help Google understand your content, adding sitemaps, and checking out trending queries and pages," Google wrote.

