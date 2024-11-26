Google Rolls Out Search Console Recommendations

Google Reports

In August, Google introduced Google Search Console recommendations but it slowly rolled it out to more and more users over time. Now, Google has fully rolled it out and if Google has Search Console recommendations for your sites, then Google will show it on the home page of the dashboard.

Google wrote on LinkedIn and X, "We're happy to let you know that Recommendations are now available to everyone! Note that you'll see them only if we have a recommendation available for your website."

Again, this does not mean you will see the Google Search Console recommendations. Google just might not have recommendations. I checked several Google Search Console properties and only saw recommendations for a couple of them.

Here is what I see for this site:

Google Search Console Recommendations Ser

Here is a different one:

Google Search Console Recommendations2

Google explained when it first was announced that, even "after complete rollout, we'll only provide recommendations when we have a recommendation available for your website," Google added.

Google said these are the types of recommendations you might see:

  • Issues (something that could be fixed)
  • Opportunities (something that could improve your traffic)
  • Configuration (something that could make your work easier)

The recommendations "can help you prioritize your search optimization efforts, such as using structured data to help Google understand your content, adding sitemaps, and checking out trending queries and pages," Google wrote.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

 

