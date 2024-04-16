Google's new spam algorithm update also introduced new spam policies including the upcoming site reputation abuse policy that won't go into effect until May 2024. Google has confirmed it will fight site reputation abuse spam using both manual actions (humans) and algorithms (machines).

Truth is, Google fights search spam a lot using both methods - algorithms and humans. So it should not come as a shock that Google will also fight the new site reputation abuse spam the same way.

Lily Ray asked about this, and Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, confirmed. Lily asked, "Can you share whether the “site reputation abuse” component of Google’s new spam updates will be enforced via manual actions or algorithmically?"

Sullivan replied, "both."

Both. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 12, 2024

As a reminder, site reputation abuse "is when third-party pages are published with little or no first-party oversight or involvement, where the purpose is to manipulate Search rankings by taking advantage of the first-party site's ranking signals," Chris Nelson from the Google Search Quality team wrote. This includes sponsored, advertising, partner, or other third-party pages that are typically independent of a host site's main purpose or produced without close oversight or involvement of the host site, and provide little to no value to users, he explained.

