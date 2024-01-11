Google Local Services Ads added a new setting named direct business search. This setting gives advertisers the option to show their ads when someone searches for your brand or business directly.

Yes, so if someone searches for your brand, they will see your website and local listing anyway, but you can also show your ads with that search, so that you can pay Google for the phone call you likely will get anyway.

This new setting was spotted by Ben Fischer, who posted about it on X. He wrote, "New: Local Services Ads now let's you choose if you want your LSA ad to show when someone does a brand search."

Here is the screenshot:

This is a new setting because the last screenshot I have of this screen does not have that option.

Would you pay for this?

Forum discussion at X.