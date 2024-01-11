Google Local Services Ads Direct Business Search Shows Your Ad On Branded Queries

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Woman Smiling At Phone Google Logo

Google Local Services Ads added a new setting named direct business search. This setting gives advertisers the option to show their ads when someone searches for your brand or business directly.

Yes, so if someone searches for your brand, they will see your website and local listing anyway, but you can also show your ads with that search, so that you can pay Google for the phone call you likely will get anyway.

This new setting was spotted by Ben Fischer, who posted about it on X. He wrote, "New: Local Services Ads now let's you choose if you want your LSA ad to show when someone does a brand search."

Here is the screenshot:

Google Local Service Ads Direct Business Search Setting

This is a new setting because the last screenshot I have of this screen does not have that option.

Would you pay for this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google New Years Update, Search Console Feature Requests, Google Groups Spam, Decay Of Search &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Auction Insights Box Adds Competitive Data

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Local Services Ads Direct Business Search Shows Your Ad On Branded Queries

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google SGE Some Products To Consider Shopping Carousel

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Still Working On Site Name Issues Within Google Search

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Refine This Search Overlay Filter Now Live

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google SGE Some Products To Consider Shopping Carousel
Next Story: Google Ads PMax Auction Insights Box Adds Competitive Data

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.