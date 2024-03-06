Microsoft updated Bing Webmaster Tools to build out the IndexNow reports, now named IndexNow Insights, add new Top SEO Insights to the main page and also cleaned up the side bar navigation within the tool. Plus, Fabrice Canel announced how IndexNow has grown to over 2.5 billion submitted URLs.

Fabrice Canel announced this at PubCon later yesterday afternoon during his keynote. In fact, he said IndexNow has grown to 2.5 billion submitted URLs, up from 1.2 billion only six months ago. He also said that 17% of all URLs clicked on within the Bing search web results are from IndexNow.

IndexNow also got an upgrade within Bing Webmaster Tools with a new IndexNow Insights report. The old report just showed the latest URLs through IndexNow. Now the report shows you actional insights with those submitted URLs including (according to Microsoft):

Learn about issues with crawled URLs and the status of your submitted URLs.

Receive detailed reports on the number of URLs submitted, crawled, and indexed.

Learn about your latest 1000 submitted URLs, including their index status, first indexed date, and whether they were submitted late.

Get insights into the source of your URL submissions, whether through Cloudflare, WordPress, manual submission, or other means.

With the "Important URLs Missing" tab, find out which newly discovered links are getting clicked but were not recently visible in IndexNow, helping you to better optimize your content and identify any technical issues.

Get detailed information on individual errors, including content quality, robots disallowed, not crawled, indexed, and deadlinks. View a list of problematic URLs and steps to fix them.

Drill-down for further details on non-indexed URLs, sample URLs, submission times, and mitigation steps to getting URLs indexed.

Export indexing trends for further analysis or reporting.

Here is a sample report:

The new Top SEO Insights report is at the top of the Bing Webmaster Tools page and shows you what Bing things are the most important SEO issues with your website. Here is what mine looks like for RustyBrick:

Here is a drill into the issues:

Here is a sample from this site (I have a bug with Cloudflare's integration with IndexNow so I need to code IndexNow into the CMS itself, which should be done today sometime):

Microsoft wrote, this report can help with content quality, improving indexing coverage, tracking progress and impact, or optimizing structured data and backlinks.

And also Bing updated the navigation bar to remove the SEO tab and now it just lists out those items, plus some other small navigation changes.

Forum discussion at X.