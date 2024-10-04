Google announced a bunch of new AI Search features including search ads finally rolling out to AI Overviews, the new link format rolling out, AI-organized search results, new AI shopping features, Google Lens and more.
Ads In Google AI Overviews
Google Search and Shopping Ads are now rolling out to AI Overviews. These ads will have the "Sponsored" label on them, like other search ads. Google said these ads now available for mobile users in the US after several months of testing.
"People have been fidning the ads within AI Overviews helpful because they can quickly connect with relevant businesses, products and services to take the next step at the exact moment they need them," Google wrote.
Here is a screenshot of the ads in the AI Overviews, which look like they are under the AI Overviews:
Google is also rolling out Shopping Ads through Google Lens. Shopping ads will appear above and alongside visual search results by the end of the year.
Google wrote, "For example, let’s say you’re shopping at a mall and a backpack displayed in a store’s window catches your eye. You want to learn more — and check if there's other colors available — but you’re in a hurry. Simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar, snap a photo or upload one from your gallery to learn more about the product. Lens will bring together our advanced AI models and Google’s Shopping Graph — which has information on more than 45 billion products — to identify the exact item in your photo."
Links Updated In AI Overviews
As Google showed us in August, Google has a new link format for AI Overviews that are now rolling out "globally to all countries where AI Overviews are available," Google told us.
Google also told us, "with AI Overviews, we’re seeing that people have been visiting a greater diversity of websites for help with more complex questions." "And when people click from search result pages with AI Overviews, these clicks are higher quality for websites — meaning users are more likely to spend more time on the sites they visit," Google added.
They said they have seen a positive reception during testing, saying, "we’ve seen that this improved experience has driven an increase in traffic to supporting websites compared to the previous design, and people are finding it easier to visit sites that interest them."
Here is the illustration Google posted:
Here are the screenshots of this test we posted a few weeks ago:
AI-Organized Search Results
Also previously announced, Google is now rolling out AI-organized search results.
Google wrote, "we’re rolling out search results pages organized with AI in the U.S. — beginning with recipes and meal inspiration on mobile. Y ou’ll now see a full-page experience, with relevant results organized just for you. You can easily explore content and perspectives from across the web including articles, videos, forums and more — all in one place."
Here is what it looks like:
Plus, as I mentioned at Search Engine Land, there is also more on Google Lens and Shopping:
- New multimodal Lens features. Google is launching the ability to search with video in Lens and ask complex questions about moving images (available through Search Labs) and voice input in Lens, so you can ask questions out loud while snapping a photo (or recording video) to more easily search what you see.
- Shop easily with Lens. Google is now showing more helpful product information when using Lens for shopping, including a product’s price across retailers, reviews, or where to buy.
