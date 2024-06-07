Google has removed the How-to enhancement report from Google Search Console. When Google stopped showing how-to rich results in the search results, it said it would keep the reports "for the time being," I guess that time has been completed.

As a reminder, in August 2023, Google announced it would do away with How-to rich results on the mobile search results. Then, Google has decided to completely do away with How-to rich results both on mobile search and also on desktop search in Septemeber 2023.

Now that it has been several months of not showing how-to rich results in Google Search, I guess Google removed the report.

Jason Lax noticed this change yesterday and posted on X, "While it's been gone from search results since January, seems that How-to no longer appears as a category under Enhancements in GSC. How long before FAQ disappears?"

Here is what the link looked like in the sidebar under enhancements in Search Console:

