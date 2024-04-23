Gary Illyes from Google said on stage at the SERP conference last week that Google has taken steps to combat what some of us call parasite SEO in the most recent Google algorithm update. He was quoted as saying, "We have already done stuff against Parasite SEO; the recent update is the proof."

Nikola Minkov posted this on X saying, "More from Gary Illyes, We have already done stuff against Parasite #SEO; the recent update is the proof."

Here is that post:

What I believe Gary is referring to, if he was quoted correctly, is the March 2024 spam update that already targeted scaled content and expired domain abuse and will soon target site reputation abuse, aka parasite SEO.

Last December, Danny Sullivan said Google took action on some parasite SEO and more was coming. We did see some examples of sites that did get his by Google's recent update but we were and are expecting more to get hit when the site reputation abuse policy is enforced.

So I guess we will see but Gary is quoted as saying that the last update did tackle some of those issues with search quality.

Judith Lewis interviewed Gary Illyes at the SERP Conf this past Friday.

Forum discussion at X.