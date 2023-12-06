Bing Introduces Deep Search & Other AI Copilot Enhancements

Dec 6, 2023
Microsoft has announced a new search feature to Bing Search named Deep Search. Deep Search is an "enhancement" to Bing Search that provides "deeper and richer exploration of the web," but it is slow. Also, Microsoft announced several improvements to Copilot, formerly known as Bing chat. This is all part of Microsoft's one year celebration of its Bing Chat AI launches.

Deep Search

Deep Search uses Bing's existing web and search index , plus its search ranking system but "enhances them with GPT-4," the company said. With Deep Search, GPT-4 inputs the search query and then expands that query into a "more comprehensive description of what an ideal set of results should include," they added.

Deep Search aims to bring "back relevant results that often don't show up in typical search results." It does this by using "querying techniques" to find pages that might match an "expanded query, rewriting the query on my behalf, and searching for those variations too," they said.

Then when the query is expanded, Deep Search will compile a set of web pages to review, Bing will rank them according to how well they match the comprehensive description. "Deep Search uses a variety of signals to determine the relevance and quality of each result, considering factors like how well the topic matches, whether it’s at the appropriate level of detail, how credible and trustworthy the source is, how fresh and popular it is, and so on," Microsoft wrote.

Deep Search was actually named Search Harder but it "didn't test well," according to Rangan Majumder from Microsoft. He said they used GPT-4 to suggest some other names instead of Search Harder. GPT-4 came up with "Deep Search," he added. Essentially, "GPT-4 named this GPT-4," Majumder wrote on X.

Here is that post:

The example provided was for a query on [how do points systems work in Japan]. Deep Search would respond with:

Provide an explanation of how various loyalty card programs work in Japan, including the benefits, requirements, and limitations of each. Include examples of popular loyalty cards from different categories, such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and restaurants. Show a comparison of the advantages and disadvantages of using loyalty cards versus other payment methods in Japan, including current rewards and benefits. Highlight the most popular services and participating merchants.

So it gives Bing Search more to work with by understand the query better.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing Deep Search

Another example is [how do points systems work in Japan] where Bing might break it out in a new "disambiguation pane" with Deep Search:

Bing Disambiguation Pane

Deep Search can be slow, it can take up to thirty seconds to complete, Microsoft said. "Deep Search is not meant for every query or every user. It's designed for those who have complex questions that require more than a simple answer. Bing will always return regular search results in less than a second and Deep Search is an optional feature," they added.

Very slow:

You also probably won't see Deep Search, it is only available to a randomly selected small groups of users on Bing worldwide. But it should be available to all within "weeks."

Via the VP of core search at Bing:

Here are some Deep Search screenshots from Microsoft's CEO of Bing:

Other AI Copilot Enhancmeents

Microsoft also announced a set of features coming soon or already launched for Copilot; here is the brief list:

(1) GPT-4 Turbo is coming soon, we knew that. " Soon, Copilot will be able to generate responses using OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, enabling you to tackle more complex and longer tasks such as writing code and more. This model is currently in testing with select users and will be widely integrated into Copilot in the coming weeks," Microsoft wrote.

(2) Multi-Modal with Search Grounding: Microsoft said they are combining GPT-4 with vision with Bing image search and web search data to deliver better image understanding for your queries. This new capability will be available soon, they said.

With that they updated its Prometheus for multi-modal:

Prometheus Update

(3) New DALL-E 3 Model: The DALLE-3 image creation is better, they generate higher quality and more accurate to the prompt with an updated DALL-E 3 model. This is live now.

(4) Improvements to Code Interpreter:

(5) Improvements to Video understanding and Q&A using Copilot in Edge.

(6) Notebook feature:

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft shared this chart of growth but as you see, no axis marks:

