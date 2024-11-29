Google has launched a new report form in Google Maps to "report business conduct." Specifically, this form is to report businesses that offer incentives in exchange for reviews, or pressuring people to leave reviews.

The new form was spotted by Shoichi Hasegawa who notified me of this on X - he wrote, "Google Maps' "Report business conduct" released."

The form is over here and according to the Wayback Machine the form was added only a couple of weeks ago.

Here is a screenshot of the form as it is today:

I guess Google wants to crack down on this behavior...

