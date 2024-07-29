Google has been mixing search ads into the free organic search results for several months now; Google even changed its definition of what it considers top ads in order to account for this change. New data from Semrush shows just how often Google mixes search ads into the organic results.

Mordy Oberstein shared this data on social, including X, and wrote, "per Semrush a whopping .31% of desktop SERPs (.001% on mobile) have ads mixed into the organic results. That number is slightly misleading as keep in mind that just under 2% of all SERP's have a "normal" ad placement at the top of the SERP."

Here is that graph:

"However, when does Google mix ads into the organic results, how many show up?" Mordy said, "When ads do appear mixed with the organic results there are generally TWO of them on desktop and ONE on mobile."

Mordy then added, "When Google does go with ads mixed in the organic results.... it seems to like the spot right after the Featured Snippet on desktop. 18% of SERPs where there is an ad mixed into organic... had that ad immediately follow a Featured Snippet on desktop. Not so for mobile where that same figure is under 2%."

Finally, Mordy shared, "Overall, how often is Google showing an ad under the Featured Snippet across all SERPs... Hardly ever."

That is some good data...

Forum discussion at X.