Report: How Often Google Mixes Ads Into Organic Search Results

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Logo Mixed Paint

Google has been mixing search ads into the free organic search results for several months now; Google even changed its definition of what it considers top ads in order to account for this change. New data from Semrush shows just how often Google mixes search ads into the organic results.

Mordy Oberstein shared this data on social, including X, and wrote, "per Semrush a whopping .31% of desktop SERPs (.001% on mobile) have ads mixed into the organic results. That number is slightly misleading as keep in mind that just under 2% of all SERP's have a "normal" ad placement at the top of the SERP."

Here is that graph:

Semrush Data 1

"However, when does Google mix ads into the organic results, how many show up?" Mordy said, "When ads do appear mixed with the organic results there are generally TWO of them on desktop and ONE on mobile."

Semrush Data 2

Mordy then added, "When Google does go with ads mixed in the organic results.... it seems to like the spot right after the Featured Snippet on desktop. 18% of SERPs where there is an ad mixed into organic... had that ad immediately follow a Featured Snippet on desktop. Not so for mobile where that same figure is under 2%."

Semrush Data 3

Finally, Mordy shared, "Overall, how often is Google showing an ad under the Featured Snippet across all SERPs... Hardly ever."

Semrush Data 4

That is some good data...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2024

Jul 29, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google: Core Update Isn't Extremely Far Away As Publishers Grow Concerned

Jul 29, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Ongoing Google Search Ranking Volatility For 2 Weeks

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Discover Promoting AI Overviews In Search

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Report: How Often Google Mixes Ads Into Organic Search Results

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles New Generate Menu From Photo

Jul 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles New Generate Menu From Photo
Next Story: Google Discover Promoting AI Overviews In Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.