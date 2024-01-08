Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted this morning that the search company has changes coming to better deal with the recent flux of search spam we've all been seeing in the search results. He said it just sometimes takes time to fully put these changes into place but they are on their way.

This comes in response to Lily Ray sharing more examples of spammy content surfacing in the Google Search results. She wrote on X, "One only need to Google "best weight loss gummies" to see just how rampant Google's spam problem is right now. This totally incoherent website that's blasted with spam and affiliate links ranks #2. Then some .edu sites ranking #4 that redirect to spam sites."

In which Sullivan replied on X, "Both situations are covered in what was shared before here. To recap, we have changes coming to better deal with such situations. We're aware of it. We're taking steps to deal with it. It sometimes takes time to ensure solutions we put in place will scale and work well."

He references his previous communication on this situation, which we covered in our story named Google: We Have Taken Steps To Deal With Parasite SEO & More To Come.

So those really upset by spam overtaking their non-spammy content in the Google Search results - there may be some change coming soon that will reverse all of that? At least we hope...

Are you confident we will see something come from Google Search soon on this front?

