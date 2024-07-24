I probably should have covered this yesterday but I have been seeing more ranking volatility starting late on Monday, July 22nd, through yesterday, July 23rd and into today July 24th. This may be a continuation from what we saw last week or maybe something new - it is hard to tell.

The last Google search ranking update we covered was on July 18th, before that was on July 9th and then it was weekend after weekend of Google ranking volatility.

I am seeing a significant spike in chatter within the SEO community and also many of the tools are showing a spike in volatility.

It does feel like Google is testing something...

We know the next core update is expected in the coming weeks...

Google Rank Tracking Volatility Tools

Here are what the tools are showing in terms of Google ranking volatility, notice the spike in the past couple of days or so:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

Semrush:

Algoroo:

Mozcast:

SERPstat:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

SimilarWeb:

SERPmetrics:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter within the SEO community from WebmasterWorld and here:

Traffic skyrocketed all day Sunday and search is 27% higher today as well...even USA ended the day 16% higher yesterday. No serious sales inquiries though, interesting...

Something is strange. The traffic on my website has increased significantly since Saturday. More visitors are coming from Google and it also looks better in the search console.

The same thing happens to me. But I see Semrush showing I'm keep falling down, Hrefs shows an uptick, and a little increase from Google through GA.

Odd observation on an HCU affected site that is seeing considerable traffic increases during this update. (+150% daily in SEMR tracking and GA) - ALL of the pages gaining ground are old, currently 301 redirected URLs. 3-4 months ago I made wholesale changes to the site structure and completely eliminated the old url structure. All are 301'd to their new pages correctly. 100% of the traffic increases I'm currently seeing are ranking the pages with the old URLs. Not sure what to make of it at this point.

Temporary gains from yesterday seem to be gone. As expected.

Seems like constant shuffling is now the norm and it's absolutely soul crushing. The quality is getting worse. Shuffling used to be a thing on Thursday and Fridays, maybe during the weekend. For about 8 days now, there is constant shuffling. Every day.

Definitively an update in progress. One of my competitors just disappeared completely. I am seeing a nice 20% gain in the last few hours. Let's see if it sticks. I doubt it, but I am ready to be surprised positively for once.

Seeing some shifting. Feels like a huge update is about to end us all.

That is just some of the chatter I spotted.

What are you all noticing?

Forum discussion atWebmasterWorld.