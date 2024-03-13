Last week, Bing Webmaster Tools introduced top SEO insights that give you some SEO tips for your site. It even tells you when you don't have enough good links pointing to your site. Bing can show a message that reads, "Inadequate inbound links from high quality domains."

This was posted by Yoyao on X who wrote, "One of the top errors with my site is "Inadequate inbound links from high quality domains." He added, "Can you imagine if Google had this in your GSC?" 100%, it would be hilarious if Google posted these in Search Console.

Here is the screenshot:

As you can see, Bing offers the recommended action of get more links. It reads:

Backlinks, also known as inbound links or incoming links, are links from other websites that point to a page on your website. They are important for search engines because they help search engines understand the relevance and authority of your website, which can help improve your rankings in search engine results. Backlinks can also help to increase referral traffic to your site, as people who click on the links from other websites are directed to your site. This can help to increase your site's visibility and engagement... so review backlinks to your site backlinks and compare backlinks to any other website via Bing Webmaster Tools backlinks.

Glenn Gabe added, "check out the latest reporting in Bing Webmaster Tools. There could be some gems in there."

Forum discussion at X.