Google Adds Return Policy Structured Data Support To Organization Level

Google has expanded its support for return policy structured data to allow you to add the return policy to the organization level, and not have to specify that policy on each and every product detail level. Last year Google began supporting return policies in structured data but at the individual product level - now it is also supported at the organization level.

Google wrote, "Today we're adding support for return policies at the organization level as well, which means you'll be able to specify a general return policy for your business instead of having to define one for each individual product you sell."

"Adding a return policy to your organization structured data is especially important if you don't have a Merchant Center account and want the ability to provide a return policy for your business. Merchant Center already lets you provide a return policy for your business, so if you have a Merchant Center account we recommend defining your return policy there instead," Google added.

Google also said, "If your site is an online or local business, we recommend using one of the OnlineStore, or LocalBusiness subtypes of Organization."

Here is what it looks like:

Merchant Organization Information

Here is how it looks in the rich results testing tool:

Rich Results Test Return Policy

Here is the sample markup:

Google Return Policy Markup

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

 

