This Google August 2024 core update has been shaking things up since it began to rollout. We saw some early signs of some sites hit by the September 2023 helpful content see some signs of life. Then some saw reversals of sorts, but maybe that was the search ranking bug that got fixed a few days later.

Now while Google told us to wait to see the full effects, we don't like to wait.

Many of those sites that have seen some life, continue to see ranking improvements, as the days go by. Will those last? Will they reverse? Will they get better? That you need to wait to see. But for now, many of those sites that saw surged (not all - some saw those surges vanish) are continuing to see increases.

Here are some charts, without specifying the sites themselves, that are seeing increases as posted by Glenn Gabe, Lily Ray and Marie Haynes - but many of you are also noticing this and posting them in the comments here on this site.

I should note, as of yesterday, Sunday, Glenn posted of the almost 400 sites he is tracking that was bit by the helpful content update back in September, 73 have shown some signs of life. So most are dead still but many are bouncing back a bit.

Here are some of those charts:

Google Hcu Surge 1

Google Hcu Surge 3

Google Hcu Surge 2

Google Hcu Surge 4

Google Hcu Surge 5

I pulled some Semrush charts for some famous sites hit...

Housefresh (note, I am told this site was not impacted by the helpful content update, but more from past core updates - sorry for any confusion):

Semrush Housefresh

Retrododo:

Semrush Retrododo

Here are more from those posts on X, click through, there is a lot more to the thread:

Here is a good video from Glenn on what he was seeing as of late last week:

So while the March 2024 core update resulted in just more devastation for all of these sites, at least the August 2024 core update is showing promise for some of those sites.

We will continue to track this and keep you posted, throughout the update.

Forum discussion at X.

 

