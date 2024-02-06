Last November, Google told its AdSense publishers that it would be switching how it pays them for the Google Ads they embed on their websites. Now, it seems like many AdSense publishers are noticing that Google has completely switched over to this new payment model. Note that not all are switched from CPC to CPM bidding fully.

Personally, on my AdSense account, I am still seeing bidding using CPC, in addition to CPM:

But many are seeing CPM at 100% of their bidding earnings.

A WebmasterWorld thread has publishers talking about it since the start of this month:

In the morning, have 100% CPM bids. CTR down.

I think my account is transfered do 100% CPM bids. Not see any CPC bids now. All is CPM.

100% CPM for me too. Looks like todays the day.

Same here, 100% CPM Bids but a decent Impression RPM.

Same for me 99% CPM, not significant decreases in rpm, as expected when everybody gets CPM it evens out..

CPM 98 % so a good sign

94% CPM bids and the rpm for it is lower than CPC. Looks like the fall of Adsense has officially started today.

CPM is today 100% and the numbers are quite good today...

CPM bids 100% here, but funny how when I calculate the clicks x CPC, I get the same amount of revenue earned by CPM Bids today, coincidence or one still has something to do with the other?

Okay my revenue is rising today. Maybe the 100% CPM won’t be that bad?

It seems many of these publishers are hopeful that switching to 100% CPM will raise their revenues even though Google said it won't change how publishers get paid.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.