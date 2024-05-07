Number Of Search Results Dropped Google Search Results Page (Hidden Under Tools)

May 7, 2024 - 7:21 am 4 by
Filed Under Google

Google Abacus

It seems Google has fully removed the number of results found, the results count, from the Google Search results page. It was removed from the Google Search Generative Experience last June and Google has been testing removing it for ages but not it seems fully gone.

Update; it appears to still be on the page but you need to click on "tools" to reveal the number.

Here is what I see for any query - it is missing the number of results, the results count:

Google Result Count Gone

Here is what it use to show:

Google Result Count 1685559664

This also seems to be for any real query, not just a site command.

I see complaints about this on WebmasterWorld and X:

When I search site:mydomain.com - it no longer shows the number of pages indexed. Has anyone else noticed this?

Yes, the number seems to be gone

did you guys remove the page count from the site: result? Please tell me you did not remove the page count.

Oh man... Not another one they are taking from us!

Some use it for a site command to see how many pages Google indexed from a site, which Google says is not a good estimate. Some use it to say how important and competitive a topic is. Some use it to make a good headline about a topic. And some just like to see how many results Google can show for a specific query.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and X.

Update: You can access it by clicking on "Tools" - nice find @si1very:

Google Results Count Under Tools

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2024

May 7, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Began Enforcing The Site Reputation Abuse Policy Last Night

May 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 3rd

May 7, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Performance Max For Marketplaces

May 7, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Number Of Search Results Dropped Google Search Results Page (Hidden Under Tools)

May 7, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Rumors Of Google Auditing 25% Of Google Ads Are False

May 7, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Rumors Of Google Auditing 25% Of Google Ads Are False
Next Story: Google Ads New Performance Max For Marketplaces

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.