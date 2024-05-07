It seems Google has fully removed the number of results found, the results count, from the Google Search results page. It was removed from the Google Search Generative Experience last June and Google has been testing removing it for ages but not it seems fully gone.

Update; it appears to still be on the page but you need to click on "tools" to reveal the number.

Here is what I see for any query - it is missing the number of results, the results count:

Here is what it use to show:

This also seems to be for any real query, not just a site command.

I see complaints about this on WebmasterWorld and X:

When I search site:mydomain.com - it no longer shows the number of pages indexed. Has anyone else noticed this?

Yes, the number seems to be gone

did you guys remove the page count from the site: result? Please tell me you did not remove the page count.

Oh man... Not another one they are taking from us!

Some use it for a site command to see how many pages Google indexed from a site, which Google says is not a good estimate. Some use it to say how important and competitive a topic is. Some use it to make a good headline about a topic. And some just like to see how many results Google can show for a specific query.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and X.

Update: You can access it by clicking on "Tools" - nice find @si1very: