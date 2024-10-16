Google announced a number of new Google Shopping features including the new home page, the new researched with AI, more personalized results and deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking.

Some of these we already spotted, like the Google Shopping researched with AI and the new shopping interface that covers most of what Google launched today. So you are already aware of these changes but now Google officially announced it.

(1) Researched with AI in Google Shopping:

Google said:

You’ll now get an AI-generated brief with top things to consider for your search, plus products that meet your needs. Let's say, like me, you’re looking for a new winter jacket — but not just any winter jacket. You want something that will keep you warm and dry in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s how it works: A search for “Men’s winter jacket for Seattle” will provide an AI brief with the most important things you should know before investing in a new coat for this climate. We’ll show products recommended by sources from across the web, and an explanation of why they’re a fit for your needs. You’ll also see categories that give you a more organized view of the types of jackets to consider. For those who want to research more deeply on the web, you can easily click through to relevant articles.

(2) Personalized shopping feed for you:

Google said you can turn these off in settings but "the new Google Shopping home page has a personalized feed to inspire you with shoppable products and videos based on your preferences." Google added this is a new visually rich, intuitive, and personalized experience that elevates larger product images, popular categories, and a clean, modern feel.

Here is what it looks like:

(3) Deal finding tools:

Google is rolling out new Google Shopping not only includes deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking throughout, but also a new dedicated and personalized deals page where you can browse deals for you - just click the “Deals” link at the top of your page to explore.

Here is what it looks like:

Retailers and merchants don't need to do anything new. Google said, "No new actions are required for merchants to participate in the new Google Shopping. Continue optimizing your presence on Google."

