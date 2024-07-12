Google Confirmed Ads Below Featured Snippet As Part Of Dynamic Ad Placement

It is not news that Google now mixes in ads within organic results, but I have to say it still feels super icky to me that Google does this. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed that search ads can appear directly below organic featured snippets, as part of Google's "ongoing evolution of dynamic ad placement on search."

Ginny Marvin wrote on X, "Confirming this is part of an ongoing evolution of dynamic ad placement on search, and something we'll continue to experiment with."

As a reminder, this is why Google updated its definition of "top ads" a few months back.

Lidia Infante posted an example of Google search ads below the featured snippets on X, I was able to replicate it, here is that screenshot:

Google Ad Under Featured Snippet

Juan González Villa posted this example on X:

Google Ad Under Featured Snippet2

Here is another one from Kevin Indig on X:

Google Ad Under Featured Snippet3

So yea, this is not new, but I wanted to share this again because I get this question a lot.

Forum discussion at X.

 

