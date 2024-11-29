Google Sitelinks Search Box Now Really Gone

Nov 29, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Magnifying Glass

Google told us that the Sitelinks search box would stop working within Google Search on November 21st. Well, it finally stopped working a week later on November 27th, in the afternoon.

Google wrote back then, "It's been over ten years since we initially announced the sitelinks search box in Google Search, and over time, we've noticed that usage has dropped. With that, and to help simplify the search results, we'll be removing this visual element starting on November 21, 2024."

When I asked John Mueller of Google about the delay, he responded on Bluesky saying, "Sometimes the actual removal takes a bit longer, that's why I mentioned "starting Nov 21". It almost sounds like you don't like them :-). I'm not sure if it'll happen this week (considering it's Friday), so let's see how Monday goes."

Well, it took a few more days but on Wednesday, Google got rid of it.

Here is what it looked like:

Google Sitelinks Search Box

Here is what it looked like starting on Wednesday afternoon:

Google Sitelinks Search Box Gone

"This doesn't affect rankings or sitelinks otherwise, and won't be listed in the Search status dashboard," Google added.

So anyway, it is now gone and if you want to do searches in specific sites, either use the site's internal search box or do a manual site command.

Here is a RankRanger chart showing the Sitelinks search box are fully gone:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 29, 2024

Nov 29, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Black Friday Google Core Update, Personalized Google, Google Ads, Google Local & Bing Webmaster Tools With Yahoo Search

Nov 29, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Sitelinks Search Box Now Really Gone

Nov 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Adds Report Business Conduct To Report Review Manipulation

Nov 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Guidelines Updated: Storefronts Required For Minimum Age Products

Nov 29, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Giving Prior Notice To Search Penalties

Nov 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Maps Adds Report Business Conduct To Report Review Manipulation
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Black Friday Google Core Update, Personalized Google, Google Ads, Google Local & Bing Webmaster Tools With Yahoo Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.