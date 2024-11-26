Two and a half years ago, Google added a portal-like feature to the Google Search results named Google Explore. It showed up after you scrolled through the Google Search results page and then scrolled a bit more. Now, with continuous scroll no longer being a thing, even on mobile, it seems the Explore feature went away with it.

As Glenn Gabe noted yesterday, he is no longer able to see it. He wrote on X, "When they removed infinite scroll from mobile, Explore was removed too. I cannot get that to trigger at all (which makes sense since it was triggered via scrolling)."

Here is his tweet that showed how Google explore worked:

Google Explore Update. Yes, *Explore*. Google removed infinite scroll from the mobile search results in October, following the removal from desktop earlier. When they removed infinite scroll from mobile, Explore was removed too. I cannot get that to trigger at all (which makes… pic.twitter.com/k1l3Mp6SRM — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 25, 2024

We covered Google Explore a lot here over the past couple of years. I always found the feature out of place for Google Search and I wonder how many people actually used it.

