Google Search Adds Vacation Rental Structured Data, Rich Results & Reporting

Google has announced it now supports new structured data for vacation rentals, which adds rich results to the Google Search results for vacation rental listing pages. With that, Google also announced a new Google Search Console and an updated Rich Results testing tool for this structured data.

Keep in mind that Google had a data feed to bring in these listings for larger partners, but now, with this new structured data, anyone, no matter their size, who maintains vacation rental listings on their website can potentially show rich results for those listings in the Google search results.

Google wrote, "Vacation rental partners can now implement structured data markup in their site's pages to be eligible for this rich result. The existing feed method remains a good option for large partners and those with many domains and brands. We recommend the markup option for smaller partners including property managers who prefer a simpler setup and maintenance."

The structured data is over here and it explains, that when "you add structured data to your vacation rental listing pages, Google Search can show your listing in richer ways. Users can see listing information, such as the name, description, images, location, rating, reviews and more right in search results."

Here is what the rich results are illustrated to look like in the search results:

Google has special vacation rental policies on top of the other webmaster policies and structured data guidelines that you need to comply with to qualify.

The following tables list properties and usage for marking up vacation rental listings using schema.org/VacationRental. You must include the required properties for your structured data to be eligible for display. You can also include the recommended properties to add more information about your content, which will provide a better user experience.

Here are the properties details and fields.

Here is a screenshot of the Search Console report to help you debug issues with this new structured data:

Here is the Rich Results testing tool:

