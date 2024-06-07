Google Search Console Removal Tool Drops Cache Updates

Google has placed a notice at the top of the Google Search Console removal tool that says, "Cache updates are no longer available." It added that you "can still request snippet updates."

Here is a screenshot, please notice the line at the top with the i symbol:

Google Search Console Removal Tool Cache Nope

I will speculate that this brings Google one step closer to fully dropping the cache tool in Google Search. As a reminder, Google removed the cache link in Google Search. But as of right now, you can still manually access the cache option by going directly to it. So for example: [https://www.google.com/search?q=cache:seroundtable.com]

Google did say it plans to drop the cache tool completely at some point...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Search Console Removal Tool Drops Cache Updates

Jun 7, 2024

