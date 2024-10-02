Bing Testing Replacing Ad Label With Sponsored Label

Microsoft seems to be testing replacing the hard to see ad label with a longer sponsored label in the Bing Search results. So instead of it saying "ad" next to the search ads, it is testing showing "sponsored" text next to the search ads.

Google uses "Sponsored" text next to its ads, at least currently.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a bunch of screenshots on X this morning - here is one:

Bing Ads Label

Here is another:

Bing Ad Label2

This is the same ad with the normal "ads" label:

Google Ad Label Old

Here is what I see for the ad label - it says "ad" not "sponsored."

Bing Ad Label

Here are more screenshots:

Just a reminder, Bing has some of the hardest-to-see ad labels in its search results. Bing even tested some super tricky ad labels and hidden labels that blend into the organic results.

Do you like that it says "sponsored" instead of "ads"? I know this is just a test.

Forum discussion at X.

 

