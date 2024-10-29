Google announced it is rolling out AI Overviews in Google Search to over 100 more countries, making it available to over one billion users and in all supported languages. This is the biggest expansion of AI Overviews yet, which was previously available in seven countries by default (without opting into it).

Google wrote:

So now, in our largest expansion yet, we’re launching AI Overviews in more than 100 countries and making them accessible in more languages — helping you search in a whole new way, no matter what questions are on your mind. Starting this week, AI Overviews will begin rolling out in more than 100 countries and territories around the world. With this latest expansion, AI Overviews will have more than 1 billion global users every month. As part of this update, we’re also extending language support across the board. If you’re in any country with AI Overviews, you can now get them in any of the currently supported languages, including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. So, for example, if you’re in the United States and you speak Spanish, you can now see AI Overviews in your preferred language.

Here is the list of countries where AI Overviews work in Google Search.

Americas:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

U.S. Virgin Islands

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

Asia-Pacific:

American Samoa

Antarctica

Australia

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

Cook Islands

Fiji

Guam

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nauru

Nepal

New Zealand

Niue

Northern Mariana Islands

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Samoa

Singapore

Solomon Islands

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

United States Minor Outlying Islands

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Europe, the Middle East & Africa: