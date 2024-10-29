Google AI Overviews Rolling Out To 100+ Countries & Billion+ Users

Google announced it is rolling out AI Overviews in Google Search to over 100 more countries, making it available to over one billion users and in all supported languages. This is the biggest expansion of AI Overviews yet, which was previously available in seven countries by default (without opting into it).

Google wrote:

So now, in our largest expansion yet, we’re launching AI Overviews in more than 100 countries and making them accessible in more languages — helping you search in a whole new way, no matter what questions are on your mind.

Starting this week, AI Overviews will begin rolling out in more than 100 countries and territories around the world. With this latest expansion, AI Overviews will have more than 1 billion global users every month.

As part of this update, we’re also extending language support across the board. If you’re in any country with AI Overviews, you can now get them in any of the currently supported languages, including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. So, for example, if you’re in the United States and you speak Spanish, you can now see AI Overviews in your preferred language.

Here is the list of countries where AI Overviews work in Google Search.

Americas:

  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Argentina
  • Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • Belize
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • El Salvador
  • Grenada
  • Guatemala
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • Honduras
  • Jamaica
  • Mexico
  • Nicaragua
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Puerto Rico
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Suriname
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • United States
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela

Asia-Pacific:

  • American Samoa
  • Antarctica
  • Australia
  • Bangladesh
  • Bhutan
  • Brunei
  • Cambodia
  • Cook Islands
  • Fiji
  • Guam
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Kiribati
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Laos
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Marshall Islands
  • Micronesia
  • Mongolia
  • Myanmar
  • Nauru
  • Nepal
  • New Zealand
  • Niue
  • Northern Mariana Islands
  • Pakistan
  • Palau
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Philippines
  • Samoa
  • Singapore
  • Solomon Islands
  • Sri Lanka
  • Taiwan
  • Tajikistan
  • Thailand
  • Timor-Leste
  • Tokelau
  • Tonga
  • Turkmenistan
  • Tuvalu
  • United States Minor Outlying Islands
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vanuatu
  • Vietnam

Europe, the Middle East & Africa:

  • Angola
  • Benin
  • Botswana
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cameroon
  • Cape Verde
  • Central African Republic
  • Chad
  • Comoros
  • Congo (DRC)
  • Congo (Republic)
  • Côte d'Ivoire
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Eritrea
  • Eswatini
  • Ethiopia
  • Gabon
  • Gambia
  • Ghana
  • Guinea
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Liberia
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Mali
  • Mauritius
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Niger
  • Nigeria
  • Rwanda
  • São Tomé and Príncipe
  • Senegal
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Somalia
  • South Africa
  • South Sudan
  • Tanzania
  • Togo
  • Uganda
  • United Kingdom
  • Western Sahara
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

And Glenn is right, we need this data in Search Console:

I wonder if any countries will start suing Google over this....

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.

 

