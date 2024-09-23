It's like Google cannot make up its mind - with all the volatility we reported post Google August 2024 core update, a lot of that volatility means ranking changes for sites like yours. Some of you who saw modest increases in your Google Search rankings during the core update are now reporting those gains are being lost.

It is like the reversal (which it wasn't) is being reversed - if that makes sense.

Like we've been reporting, those changes happened specifically around September 6th, September 10th, September 14th and September 18th or so. But the volatility continued between and after those dates, because that is how this works.

In this story, I am not going to share ranking charts from those providers. Instead, I'll share people talking about this on social, saying they had signs of recovery and then those were reversed, they vanished, post core update.

It is heartbreaking to read some of these posts and meanwhile, Google is silent.

2025 is the year I'm trying to algoproof my publishing business, it's my last resort before I throw in the flag. It's truly exhausting. This industry is brutal. — Brandon Saltalamacchia (@iambrandonsalt) September 19, 2024

Volatility cont'd: And on the flip side, I am seeing some sites that dropped with the tremors on 8/24 that are surging back. Then there are sites just starting to surge or drop for the first time -- they weren't impacted heavily by the August core update. Some examples below. So… pic.twitter.com/fwccaedcJF — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 15, 2024

Has anyone noticed a lot of volatility in rankings, like at the beginning of the Core Update? Our site has been storming since Sunday - we lost all the achievements we got after August Core update. — kellins (@kellinfromod) September 19, 2024

This core update sucked lol I’m not seeing any SERP improvements as a user and the positive impact my sites saw initially has been slowly reverting. It’s basically like the update never happened. — Abby Gleason (@abbysuegleason) September 20, 2024

I’m glad it’s not just me. I mean, not glad glad (because volatility like this makes me think the algo has absolutely lost the plot) but you know what I mean. — Katie Berry 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@thatkatieberry) September 19, 2024

After initially surging with recoveries, both of our sites have completely reversed course pretty much immediately following the conclusion of the update. My disdain for this toxic company grows by the day. — RockAction (@allthewaywego22) September 19, 2024

My site's traffic has had me like this lately: 😁😠😁😠😁 pic.twitter.com/jTX5HoYpYH — Francine (@basicallymuppet) September 19, 2024

Yup. Lost every gain made in the last few days. — Mark The Magician (@markthemagician) September 19, 2024

Partially I can confirm this. Not everything is reversed but for generic terms with high competition it seems that Google can't really decide who should be on top of the SERPs. I'm literally seeing different results each time I look in the SERPs. — Radu Iulian (@RaduIulianM) September 19, 2024

Seeing the dip trends in sites monitored here too. Almost like it was a quick bait and slow trickle switch to calm the critics. — Tim Bouchard (@timbouchard) September 19, 2024

Also seeing this. My site dropped about 20-30% after the update, but search traffic is back to pre-update levels over the past few days. — Brendon Boshell (@brendonboshell) September 19, 2024

Glenn actually goes on and on about this:

And here are some HCU(X) sites that are still going up or have leveled off. So, some are dropping with the latest volatility while others are still ok (although most are still down big-time from their Sep 2023 levels). Again, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/yMbLHRcLL9 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 15, 2024

I'm hearing from more site owners about volatility on 9/6, 9/10, and 9/14 and some are reversing course a bit based on the August core update. I've already covered how some HCU(X) sites are dropping after surging, but I just noticed HouseFresh is also dropping a bit. They surged… pic.twitter.com/NwVxcRoHvp — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 16, 2024

Just an update on the crazy volatility we have seen since 9/6. I am not seeing any of those sites reverse course yet. Many saw a lot of movement with the 8/24 during the August core update and then reversed course (surging, then dropping, or vice versa). I'll keep tracking this,… pic.twitter.com/JVrAlRyRQX — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 20, 2024

More about the post-August core update volatility: And here are some HCU(X) sites that finally started surging back with the August core update, only to reverse course a bit starting on 9/6 and beyond. I feel terrible for these site owners... I have no idea if this drop will… pic.twitter.com/VvShXC6kFv — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 20, 2024

Here are a few HCU(X) sites reversing course after surging with the August core update. Very tough for these sites, since they were down for almost a year by 90%+, started surging, and now are dropping back down. Again, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/znK0g1Z7sz — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 22, 2024

Here is Glenn's video on this:

Of course, a lot of you are saying the same things in the comments on these stories.

What is going on Google?

Forum discussion at X.