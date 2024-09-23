Google Search Ranking Increases During Core Update Wiped Out Post Update

Sep 23, 2024 - 7:51 am 164 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Logo Torn

It's like Google cannot make up its mind - with all the volatility we reported post Google August 2024 core update, a lot of that volatility means ranking changes for sites like yours. Some of you who saw modest increases in your Google Search rankings during the core update are now reporting those gains are being lost.

It is like the reversal (which it wasn't) is being reversed - if that makes sense.

Like we've been reporting, those changes happened specifically around September 6th, September 10th, September 14th and September 18th or so. But the volatility continued between and after those dates, because that is how this works.

In this story, I am not going to share ranking charts from those providers. Instead, I'll share people talking about this on social, saying they had signs of recovery and then those were reversed, they vanished, post core update.

It is heartbreaking to read some of these posts and meanwhile, Google is silent.

Glenn actually goes on and on about this:

Here is Glenn's video on this:

Of course, a lot of you are saying the same things in the comments on these stories.

What is going on Google?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Cache Is Fully Dead

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:52 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Fixed Google Search Console Product Snippets Report

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Site Command For Image Search Wonky

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Listings Adds priceType Property & Sale Pricing Examples

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search From Small Businesses Carousel

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Misc Google

Google Product Experts Program Not Going Away

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads With Ten Sitelinks - A Bug
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.