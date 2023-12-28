Google: Sometimes Bot Protection Services Serve Noindex Directive

Dec 28, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Robot Blocked

Did you know that sometimes those bot protection services will serve Google and other search engines noindex directives? Google's John Mueller said this on X, saying, "Sometimes there's bot-protection (or a login, interstitial, etc) triggering that has a noindex on it."

He also added that it would be better for them to serve 503 server status codes. "Better would be to use 503 for server-side blocks like bot-protection," he wrote.

In the end, the person he replied to was having a different issue causing the noindex, it was not bot protection. He said it was "some shenanigans with NextJS doing client side rendering instead of server rendering." "The HTML had a noindex tag, which was removed after rendering on the browser. The HTML shown on GSC is the one AFTER JavaScript rendering, which is why I couldn’t find it and thought it was a GSC bug," he added.

This was the error he was seeing:

Gsc Noindex Shot

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Assistant Now Tells You Shabbat Times
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus