Massive Volatility Reported - Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update?

I am seeing some massive volatility being reported today after seeing a spike in chatter within the SEO community on Friday. I have not seen the third-party Google tracking tools show this much volatility in a long time. I will say the tracking tools are way more heated than the chatter I am seeing, so something might be off here.

Again, I saw some initial chatter from within the SEO forums and on this site starting on Friday. I decided not to cover it on Friday because the chatter was not at the levels that would warrant me posting something. Plus, while some of the tools started to show a lift in volatility, most of the tools did not yet.

Well, that changed today, and the tools are all superheated today.

To be clear, Google has not confirmed any update is officially going on.

There is some speculation that the volatility was caused by Google features showing up more often and pushing down the rest of the results. But many of the tools take into account these search feature boxes in their volatility charts, so I am not sure. Either way, things calmed down on Sunday after a wild Friday and Saturday.

Google Tracking Tools:

Let's start with what the tools are showing:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

Mangools:

SERPstat:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

So most of these tools are incredibly heated, signaling that they are showing massive changes in the search result positions in the past couple of days.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from various comments on this site and on WebmasterWorld since Friday:

Speaking of, is anyone seeing some major shuffling going on in the SERPs today? It's a Friday so of course Google is playing around again.

Something is going on.

Pages are still randomly dropping out of the index for 8-36h at a time. Extremely annoying.

In SerpRobot I'm seeing a steady increase in positions in February, for UK desktop and mobile, reaching almost the ranks from the end of Sep 2023. Ahrefs shows a slight increase in overall keywords and ranks. In the real world, nothing seems to happen.

yep, traffic has nearly come to a stop. But exactly the same situation happened to us last Friday as well.

USA traffic continues to be whacked...starting -70% today.

In my case, US traffic is almost zero (15 % from 80%) and the rest is kind of the same I guess. Traffic has dropped from 4K a day to barely scrapping 1K now. But a lot is just bots since payment-wise, the real traffic seems to be about 400-500. And ... that's how a 90% reduction looks like.

Something is happening now. Google algo is going crazy again. Is anyone else noticing?

Since every Saturday at 12 noon the Google traffic completely disappears until Sunday, everything looks normal to me.

This update looks like a weird one and no, Google has not confirmed any update is going on.

What are you all noticing?

Update: Sunday, most of the tools are showing calming signals...

Most of the tools are showing calming today - on Sunday pic.twitter.com/KIvQteoy3w — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 25, 2024

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.