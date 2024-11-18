Google has been telling us for many months that they will be rolling out ads for AI Overviews. Last month, Google said they will soon show in the US mobile search results - well, I think we've seen one of our first examples of it this weekend.

James F. Gibbons posted an example of an Google sponsored search ads in the Google AI Overviews on X over the weekend. He wrote, "Paid listings within AI Overviews" and shared this screenshot:

James is based in New York and this was shown on a mobile device. So I guess Google is finally really rolling out ads within Google AI Overviews?

Do you see them? I think you need to be in the United States and try it on mobile search.

