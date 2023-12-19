Google Ads Tests New Advertiser Identity Verified Label

Google is now testing a new label, in text format, that reads advertised identify verified or identify verified on individual Google Ads in the search results. Previously we saw blue ad badges (in more styles) and gold ad badges but now Google is testing writing it out, instead of showing the badge.

As a reminder, this is from the ongoing Google advertiser verification program and now we are seeing Google test little blue checkmarks for advertisers who are verified.

Saad AK shared some examples on X:

Brian Freiesleben spotted it with a person icon next to the text, he posted this example on X:

And Higman:

Just Spotted!! 🚨



Google Testing A New "Identity Verified" Badge In Google Ads. #PPCchat pic.twitter.com/2AUKmfWnIF — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) December 6, 2023

Here are the old blue and gold badges we saw previously:

