Google Ads Tests New Advertiser Identity Verified Label

Dec 19, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Woman Badge Verification Google Logo

Google is now testing a new label, in text format, that reads advertised identify verified or identify verified on individual Google Ads in the search results. Previously we saw blue ad badges (in more styles) and gold ad badges but now Google is testing writing it out, instead of showing the badge.

As a reminder, this is from the ongoing Google advertiser verification program and now we are seeing Google test little blue checkmarks for advertisers who are verified.

Saad AK shared some examples on X:

Google Ads Advertiser Identity Verified Label

Google Ads Identity Verified Label

Brian Freiesleben spotted it with a person icon next to the text, he posted this example on X:

Google Ads Advertiser Identity Verified Person Label

And Higman:

Here are the old blue and gold badges we saw previously:

Google Ads Blue Verified Advertiser Badge Icon 1679838566

Google Ads Gold Verification Label 1682340445

