Google Search Notes Finally To End

Jul 17, 2024 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Pencils Pad

There was a lot of speculation that Google would remove the Search Notes feature from the Google Search labs results last May after we past its official end date of December 2023. Then Google changed the date to says notes will end soon but it still remained a live labs feature.

Now, eight months later, Google has officially said it is ending the Notes Labs feature. Notes will stop working at the end of this month, Google told me.

Google told 9to5Google and also me:

"Search Labs is our testbed for bold experimentation and as we’ve shared, not all experiments will launch broadly. We’ve seen in our research that people want to hear from others like them and Notes was an exploration of how to help people share their knowledge right on Search. We’re excited to continue testing new ways to connect people to authentic, relatable voices and look forward to bringing some of our learnings from Notes into future product experiences."

This is after I mocked Google for keeping Notes up just last week:

I should add that we recently saw Google test a new style for notes buttons in Search and rumors are that Google may bring comments to Notes.

It took Google longer than most of us thought to end Notes but now it is gone.

Here is a copy of the Notes search developer documentation so we have it:

Google Notes Dev Docs

Here is there video on this feature - which may go away at some point too:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Volatility, Indexing Bugs, Google Ads Broad Match Default &amp; YouTube SEO Tips - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2024

Jul 17, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Search Notes Finally To End

Jul 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Knowledge Panels Tests Store Ratings Reviews

Jul 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Renaming Short Videos To Quick Takes

Jul 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Changed Broad Match To Intent Match In Japan

Jul 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Query Refinements Under Ad Carousel

Jul 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Knowledge Panels Tests Store Ratings Reviews
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.