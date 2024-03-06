Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Untrustworthy Pages Section Updated

Google has updated the Google search quality raters guidelines untrustworthy pages section. The previous version was 168 pages and not it is 170 pages and that previous version was released last November 2023. This update is probably to fit the changes with the new March 2024 core update and spam updates / policy updates.

This update includes "updated characteristics of untrustworthy pages and added illustrative examples," Google wrote on the final page of the PDF.

What Changed In The Document

Specifically, Google added this to the document in that section:

  • Multiple or significant factual inaccuracies on an informational page which would cause users to lose trust in the webpage as a reliable source of information
  • The 4.7 Examples of Lowest Quality Pages section was updated

I think that is about it - but I can be wrong you can dig in, here are the older versions.

Previous Search Quality Rater Guidelines

Here are the previous versions of the search quality rater guidelines, if you want to download them all and compare them:

What Are Quality Raters & Guidelines

Google wrote these guidelines are what is used by Google's third-party search raters to help evaluate the performance of the various Google search ranking systems, and their ratings do not directly influence Google's search ranking. "The guidelines share important considerations for what content is helpful for people when using Google Search," Google added. Google's page on how to create helpful, people-first content summarizes these concepts for creators to help them self-assess their own content to be successful in Google Search, Google added.

Marie Haynes also highlighted these changes:

Forum discussion at X.

 

