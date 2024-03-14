New Interface For Microsoft Advertising Console

Microsoft Blue Wall

Microsoft seems to be rolling out a new Microsoft Advertising console design. The new interface is more modern and possibly more efficient to use.

Hana Kobzová notified me of this change on X saying, "New online interface is being rolled out. It is modern, sleek & fast and very similar to Google Ads."

She posted screenshots on the PPC News Feed blog, here are some of those screenshots - you can find more on that site.

The last time Microsoft released an interface update for Microsoft Advertising was in 2020.

Ma New Campaign

Ma New Campaign2

Ma New Recommendations

Ma Assets

Ma New Interface

Ma Tools

They also updated the sidebar navigation:

Ma New Navigation2

You can learn more over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

