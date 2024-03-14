Microsoft seems to be rolling out a new Microsoft Advertising console design. The new interface is more modern and possibly more efficient to use.

Hana Kobzová notified me of this change on X saying, "New online interface is being rolled out. It is modern, sleek & fast and very similar to Google Ads."

She posted screenshots on the PPC News Feed blog, here are some of those screenshots - you can find more on that site.

The last time Microsoft released an interface update for Microsoft Advertising was in 2020.

They also updated the sidebar navigation:

You can learn more over here.

Forum discussion at X.