There may have been a local ranking algorithm update that Google quietly pushed out on Thursday, January 4th. The BrightLocal Local RankFlux tool showed a significant spike in volatility on Thursday, and some local SEOs have confirmed seeing ranking changes for their clients around then.

The BrightLocal Local RankFlux tool showed a 5.92 Flux score last Thursday, here is a screenshot:

I asked if any local SEOs noticed ranking changes here are some of the responses:

Something is bubbling in local...



I've not seen a Local RankFlux score this high.



We've checked our data and we're pretty confident that this is an accurate score. https://t.co/jIey1jXFC3 — Kristian Bannister (@bnnstr) January 4, 2024

We normally run reports on the 1st of each month, there were lots of drops compared to last month. Same on 2nd and 3rd of Jan. We have run reports again on a few clients today and we are seeing a lot of improvements, so *something* must have happened... https://t.co/GSJyLAi4wn — Jamie Stevens (@BodhiBlues0) January 5, 2024

There was a confirmed change with the openness signal in local ranking weeks ago. So this might be unrelated to that?

Have any of you noticed local ranking changes in Google Search and Google Maps?

